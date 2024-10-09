Browns Quickly Replace Pass-Catcher Who Was Just Released Heading Into Week 6
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 6 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. They are looking to bounce back from three straight losses and get back on track to save their season. However, they are facing a rested Eagles team coming off their bye week.
As part of their preparations for the game, the Browns continue to make roster moves. On Tuesday, they made the surprise decision to release tight end Blake Whiteheart who had played well in David Njoku's injury absence. Whiteheart had scored the only offensive TD for Cleveland in Week 4 against the Raiders.
The Browns wasted no time replacing the pass-catcher. According to Mary Kay Cabot, they are bringing Geoff Swaim from the practice squad to the active roster, while signing safety Trey Dean and defensive end Marcus Haynes to the practice squad.
NFL News: Browns Sign TE Geoff Swaim from Practice Squad
Swaim was signed to the Browns practice squad four weeks ago after spending last season with the Cardinals. Cleveland already elevated Swaim to the active roster three times this season. In three games, the 31-year-old tight end played 56 offensive and 30 special teams snaps but failed to register any stats.
With Njoku's return, Swaim will be behind him and Jordan Akins in the tight end rotation. He is unlikely to see an increase in his workload.
On Sunday, the Browns are massive underdogs against the Eagles. On DraftKings Sportsbook, Cleveland is given +360 odds to come away with the road win. The offense needs to get going for the first time this season for the Browns to have a chance to overcome these odds.
