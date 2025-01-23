Browns Reportedly Eyeing 2 Big-Name QBs as Possible Trade Targets
The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing campaign in 2024. After going into the season with high expectations, the Browns fell short. They finished the season with a 3-14 record and will use the next couple of months to improve the roster.
One of the biggest question marks is around the QB position. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles in October but he re-tore it again. That forced him to undergo surgery again in January casting a ton of doubt on his 2025 status.
There have already been talks about Cleveland needing to draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick. But before the draft comes around, free agency and potential trades will be an option.
Jared Mueller of SB Nation wrote an article with rumors that he is hearing about. In that piece, he revealed that the Browns believe that either Geno Smith and/or Derek Carr could be available via trade. He wrote, "Besides Cousins, Cleveland believes either Geno Smith and/or Derek Carr could be made available this offseason."
Browns Rumors: Derek Carr or Geno Smith Could Be On Trade Block
The Browns have started gauging the market for potential signal-callers and landed on these two guys.
Back in 2023, Smith inked a three-year, $75 million extension and has one year left on his deal. For 2025, he will have a $44 million cap hit and would give the Browns a good option at quarterback. He's been with the Seahawks since 2020 but has been the starter since 2022.
With Seattle, Smith has completed 68% of his passes for 12,961 yards with 76 passing touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
As for Carr, he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2023. He's signed through the 2026 season but has some hefty price tags ($51 million in 2025 & $61 million in 2026).
The 33-year-old has been up and down with the Las Vegas Raiders and Saints but would give the Browns an upgrade at signal-caller. Over 169 career games, Carr has completed 65% of his throws for 41,245 passing yards with 257 passing yards and 112 interceptions.
Smith would be the better option of the two, based on his play and price tag. Regardless, the Browns are wasting no time looking for potential additions at signal caller for the 2025 season.
