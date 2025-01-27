Browns' Return From Amari Cooper Trade Finally Decided After AFC Championship
By Cem Yolbulan
Browns fans have officially turned their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft and the offseason following the end of the disastrous 2024 season. The 3-14 finish to the campaign meant that the Browns would have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Following the Bills' loss to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game, the Browns now have a clear picture of their draft pick situation.
Before the 2024 trade deadline, the Browns traded WR Amari Cooper to the Bills for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Jared Mueller of SB Nation noted that the draft order for Cleveland's first four selections is now set. The Browns will receive the no. 94 overall pick from Buffalo in the third round, adding to their No. 2, No. 33, and No. 67 overall picks of their own.
NFL Draft News: Browns Draft Order for First Three Rounds Finalized
With the three compensatory Day 3 picks the Browns are projected to have, they will have 12 picks in total in the 2025 NFL Draft. GM Andrew Berry will look to revamp the roster using these picks, especially since the Browns are unlikely to be active players in free agency and the trade market due to their financial inflexibility.
Even though the Browns have made questionable decisions in recent years, trading Amari Cooper for this return was not one of them. Getting a third-round pick for Cooper while you were clearly headed to the bottom of the league was a good haul.
After joining Buffalo, Cooper failed to make a huge impact, finishing the regular season with 20 catches, 297 yards, and two touchdowns in eight games. The 30-year-old Pro Bowler saw his role reduced in the postseason as he was behind Mack Hollins, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman in the pecking order. Cooper had six catches for 41 yards in Buffalo's three postseason games.