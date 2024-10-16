Browns Reunite With Veteran WR Right After Agreeing to Amari Cooper Deal
By Joe Summers
The Browns quickly made another WR move after trading Amari Cooper to the Bills, reuniting with James Proche by signing him to the practice squad.
Proche has already appeared in four games with Cleveland this season but was released on Saturday. He was clearly a priority practice squad addition for the team, now in desperate need of reliable receivers to step up with Cooper onto greener pastures.
No player is safe except for Deshaun Watson apparently, ironically the biggest problem with the roster. Ownership is reaping what they sowed, much to the chagrin of fans. Nonetheless, Proche can be a veteran voice in a locker room he has experience with.
Browns Sign WR James Proche Right After Cutting Him
During parts of two years with the organization, Proche has primarily served as a punt returner, notching 316 yards and one TD one 35 returns. He has just one catch for three yards this season but could find himself playing a role down the line if he's promoted to the active roster.
C Nick Harris was placed on the injured reserve list while C Cameron Tom was added to the practice squad as well. Additionally, Cleveland waived RB Gary Brightwell and DT Siaki Ika to make room for Proche and Tom.
The Browns sit at 1-5 with four straight losses, well on their way to a top-five pick thanks to Watson's pathetic play. No move aside from benching him can save this season. Ownership has to wear the disaster they caused.
For now, the players have to put their bodies on the line for a franchise that doesn't care about them. It's a sad sight to see, though at least Proche quickly found work again after getting released.
