Browns Reveal Starter Could Be Cut Before Week 15 Game
By Joe Summers
The Browns are growing increasingly comfortable with the idea of moving on from veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins and have seemingly announced a competition at the position with their latest signing.
Journeyman Riley Patterson joined the team this week. Should he perform better than Hopkins during practice on Thursday and Friday, he'll take the job against the Chiefs in a major AFC battle on Sunday in Week 15.
Considering how much Hopkins has faltered, it makes sense for the coaching staff to look in a different direction.
Browns on Verge of Benching Veteran K Dustin Hopkins
Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said Hopkins is their kicker still, but the organization's actions suggest otherwise.
Hopkins ranks 40th in the NFL in field goal percentage on the season. There are only 32 teams, so he's been worse than a significant number of replacement kickers. He's made only 64% of his field goals and nailed a pathetic three of his last nine.
A career 83.3% kicker, Hopkins seems to be reaching the end of his time as an effective player. Perhaps this is just a blip in the radar but at 34 years old, it looks like Hopkins is no longer the reliable weapon he once was.
Patterson is just 25 with a career 88.1% mark. He hasn't had many opportunities overall, though the team needs to start preparing to compete in the future. Hopkins almost certainly won't be part of the next playoff team in Cleveland. Maybe Patterson could be.
As with most of the Browns' poor roster decisions, the front office did a terrible job on Hopkins' contract. He carries a dead cap hit of nearly $6 million next year before a potential out, speaking to the organization's inability to spend money wisely. Cutting him would hurt, yet trotting him out on the field to miss kicks would hurt more.
While Hopkins may win the practice competition against Patterson, it's obvious the team needs to move on before their perceived loyalty continues to cost them wins.
More Cleveland Browns News: