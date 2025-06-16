Browns Rival's Former RB Takes Shot at Old Team After Signing New Contract

The Cleveland Browns and the majority of NFL teams have a few weeks off before returning for training camp in July. Several veteran free agents are looking to latch on to their new respective clubs for the 2025 season, including a former AFC North running back the Browns know well.

Back on June 10, running back J.K. Dobbins signed with the Denver Broncos on a one-year, $5.25 million deal. He spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Chargers before spending the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Now that's in Denver, Dobbins took a shot at both the Chargers and Ravens when speaking with the media on June 11.

He said, "I want to get a ring. I’ve been in the playoffs every year I’ve played. I’m tired of losing in them."

New Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins on the tender the Chargers put on him this offseason: “Good luck to them. I’m a Bronco now. They’ve got to see me twice a year.”



Also: “I want to get a ring. I’ve been in the playoffs every year I’ve played. I’m tired of losing in them.” pic.twitter.com/u011XDwbUr — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) June 11, 2025

Browns News: Former Ravens RB JK Dobbins Takes Jab at Baltimore

Between 2020 to 2023, Dobbins played in the three postseason games, going 1-2 in those outings. The Ravens didn't advance past the Divisional round. Even last year, with the Chargers, they were sent home in the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans.

In other words, it isn't hard to see why he wants to experience some real playoff success.

One of the biggest things that has slowed down Dobbins throughout his career has been the injuries. He's dealt with multiple knee injuries, forcing him to miss 47 games since 2020, but looks ready to roll in Denver. In 37 career games, Dobbins has compiled 2,252 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 5.2 yards per carry.

Dobbins has never finished with more than 905 rushing yards in a season and looks happy to be with the Broncos. Last season, Denver went 10-7 and made the playoffs. They are looking to take a step forward in quarterback Bo Nix's second season with head coach Sean Payton at the helm.

Whether or not they can have another successful season remains to be seen, but it's obvious that Dobbins didn't like the shortcomings in the postseason during his four NFL seasons. And his comments highlight that, leaving time to tell if things will change in the Mile High City.

