Browns Rookie Is the Ultimate Sleeper in Fantasy Football Next Season

There’s no getting around the fact that the Cleveland Browns are set to face one of the most challenging schedules in the entire league this season. With matchups against proven powerhouses such as Baltimore, Detroit, and Buffalo, it would be understandable to have a pessimistic outlook on their prospects.

However, even if the Browns as a team stumble through another lackluster season, this does not necessarily mean that certain individual players can’t make the best of a bad situation, putting up impressive numbers and scoring fantasy owners some valuable points.

If the Browns are unsure of their quarterback situation, then fantasy owners should be too. In full season formats, drafting any one of their four options is a high-risk, low-reward gamble as the starting spot could easily slip from one to another as the season progresses, leaving a valuable pick on the bench. In daily contests such as those offered by FanDuel, an argument could be made to take a flyer on the likely cheap Joe Flacco in hopes that he brings back some of his 2023 magic.

He, however, is not the best Brown to add to your lineup.

When picking players from the Browns’ roster to join their team, over-eager owners will turn first to their most talented offensive weapon, Jerry Jeudy. This, however, would be a mistake.

As WR1, Judy is going to get his fair share of targets, but he is also going to be the most likely receiver to draw double coverage from defenses, stifling his production and placing a ceiling on his fantasy potential. Added to this, as a receiver, Jeudy’s success is inextricably tied to the quarterback throwing him the ball, which, as fans know, is very much up in the air at the moment.

The same logic goes for the tight end position. If the Browns’ air game breaks down, unhappy fantasy owners will have wasted a pick on a blocker. Another reason to avoid Browns’ TE1 David Njoku, aside from his injury history, is the fact that he will have to compete for both playing time and targets with rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

With nowhere else to look, the final place to find a fantasy choice is inside the Browns’ running back room. Here, you can find a sleeper pick sure to stack points this season. If Quinshon Judkins’ college stats are to be any indication of his potential in the NFL, then every fantasy owner should be paying close attention to this rookie runner.

Currently projected to be the 25th-ranked RB in the league in terms of fantasy point potential, Judkins can be easily snatched up in full-season formats before anyone gets to see his true potential once the season begins.

Since Judkins is listed well below better known stars such as Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey, Judkins will be far more affordable in daily contests, likely leaving enough fantasy cap space for owners to add both him and a more marque name, effectively getting the production of two bell-cow backs for a heavily discounted price. Act fast, though; if Judkins explodes onto the scene, as many predict he will, his affordability in daily fantasy markets won't last long.

The data supports Judkins as a top-tier choice, too.

Despite a tough schedule, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to shine. Based on 2024 data, the Browns’ opponents are expected to give up, on average, around 112.6 rushing yards per game. With Judkins expected to shoulder the vast majority of this workload, owners can expect several 100-yard games from him throughout the season. Another way Judkins will bring value to full season and daily formats is by actually getting the ball across the goal line, something the Browns have struggled with in the past.

Browns’ 2025 opponents give up about 22.8 points per game and, most importantly for Judkins, one rushing touchdown. It's hard to imagine a 40-year-old Joe Flacco breaking loose and rushing the ball in himself, so that role will be reserved exclusively for Judkins. If he can average a touchdown per game for the totality of the season, he will be worth every penny owners invest in him.

The numbers don’t lie; picking Quinshon Judkins is a no-brainer whether for a full-season squad or just a daily roster. Boasting the 7th-best odds to win Rookie of the Year at +6000, Judkins could very well be this year’s biggest fantasy sleeper.

OPPONENT RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS ALLOWED PER GAME POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME CIN (2X) 124.8 1.2 25.5 BAL (2X) 80.9 0.8 21.2 GB 103.2 0.7 20.0 DET 103 1.2 21.4 MIN 93.2 0.7 19.9 PIT (2X) 109 0.9 20.8 MIA 103.7 0.7 21.4 NE 131.4 0.9 24.5 NYJ 121.1 1.3 23.8 LV 116.9 0.8 25.5 SF 124.8 1.4 25.6 TEN 133.9 1.2 27.1 CHI 136.3 1.2 21.8 BUF 117.7 0.9 21.6 AVG 112.6 0.98 22.8

