Browns Rookie Likely Headed to IR After Latest Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Coming out of their bye week, the Browns were hoping to get their full complement of players healthy and available, but they received devastating news on Friday.
Rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who was injured during a drill on Thursday, has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski added that Hall is a candidate for the injured reserve list, which would require him to miss at least four games.
Browns News: DT Mike Hall Jr. May Be Headed to IR
"I think what you're getting from Mike is a lot of positive plays, both on defense and on special teams. He was providing some good plays for us. So disappointed, but we'll see how it all shakes out. But believe this young man's going to be a good football player for us."- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski
Stefanski didn't elaborate on whether Hall needs surgery, but being placed on the IR will effectively end the second-round pick's season.
The Browns start Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson as their interior defensive linemen. Quinton Jefferson and Maurice Hurst were also seeing snaps at defensive tackle before Hall took Jefferson's snaps starting Week 6. Jefferson was recently released by the Browns, so whether Cleveland will address their depth concerns there remains to be seen.
It has been a lost season for Hall, who has only appeared in four games this season. He was suspended for the first five games of the season after being arrested for a domestic violence incident in August.