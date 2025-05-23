Browns Rookie Quickly Catches Kevin Stefanski's Attention

The Cleveland Browns had a very underwhelming 2024 season, and they used this offseason to bring in some new talent to the roster. The Browns had a seven-player draft class, and these guys have used the past couple of weeks to learn more about their teammates and coaches.

Cleveland had rookie minicamps from May 9 to May 11, with OTAs slated to pick up later this month. The QB competition will definitely be something to watch, and rookie Shedeur Sanders stood out to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski was a guest on ESPN Cleveland on Friday and glowed when speaking about his rookie signal caller.

He said, "He's in there early, he's getting his work done, he's working really, really hard. I like everything there is about Shedeur."

Kevin Stefanski Speaks Highly About Shedeur Sanders

Stefanski also called Sanders a great kid, and he's said he's done a good job interacting with fans. This is the exact approach that the 23-year-old needs to have after being selected in the fifth round. The QB room is packed in Cleveland with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel as the other guys fighting for the job.

Sanders understands that he needs to do everything in his power to stand out to the coaches and he's done that already. During an interview with Kay Adams at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event, Sanders added that the whole QB room is on the same page.

Despite there being no bad blood among the QBs, Sanders is behind the eight ball. He was drafted with the 144th pick and is reportedly behind the other guys on the depth chart. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Pickett and Gabriel will take No. 1 reps for the Browns when OTAs begin. Meanwhile, Sanders and Flacco will take the No. 2 reps.

Everything from now on matters in how Sanders carries himself, but he's definitely on the right path, and Stefanski's comments show that.

