Shedeur Sanders Trying to Get on Joe Flacco's Good Side With New Comments

The Cleveland Browns made waves in the 2025 NFL draft when they drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

They plan on having an open competition at quarterback with Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Sanders.

It will be an interesting battle to watch over the next couple of months. Sanders was at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere and interviewed with Kay Adams.

During that interview, Sanders revealed that he's a big fan of Flacco.

He stated, "It's funny going in there and seeing Joe every day. At practice, I'm like wow, I'm really with Joe Flacco. We're on the same team."

Sanders added that Flacco gives him some advice, and the whole QB room is on the same page.

Shedeur Sanders is a Fan of Joe Flacco

There's a 17-year age gap between these two guys. Flacco has been in the NFL since 2008 and secured Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens. At that time, Sanders was just 11 years old.

He probably had memories of watching Flacco's infamous playoff run in Baltimore, and now he shares the field with him.

The Browns have no idea who will be under center in Week 1 but right now, the vibes are good in the QB room. Cleveland brought Flacco back on a one-year deal, and even if he isn't the starter, he will be a valuable veteran outlet for Sanders.

Flacco has 191 starts in the NFL and has the knowledge that could make Sanders' job easier. In two seasons at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8% of his passes for 7,364 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He has work to do to climb the depth chart, but it sounds like he will lean on Flacco as a sounding board. Of course every one is looking to become the starter but the energy in the room is in a good place.

