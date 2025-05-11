Browns Rookie Replacing Nick Chubb Sends Message to Fans Ahead of OTAs

While the Cleveland Browns' choice to turn the page away from Nick Chubb is difficult, it is the right move for the franchise. Chubb is coming off two injury-plagued seasons and no longer fits the team's timeline of contention. Letting the veteran move on to an older team better suited to his timeline is the right decision. One that allows the team to turn their attention to exciting young rookie back Quinshon Judkins.

All of Cleveland's headlines are understandably about who will be handing Judkins the football; however, don't overlook the rookie's potential. The Ohio State alum was pivotal in the team's run through the CFP, consistently breaking big plays and showing why he was deserving of a starting role at the next level.

Quinshon Judkins Confirms the Cleveland Browns Have Turned the Page on Nick Chubb

Judkins was asked about his role on the Browns and what that looked like moving forward. The rookie offered veteran-level insight, carefully respecting the legacy of Nick Chubb while making it clear he wanted to carve his own path. This is the exact tone you want the young player to take, being careful not to disrespect Chubb while remaining confident in his own abilities.

Having Judkins along with the quarterback debate of Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Joe Flacco offers Cleveland room for hope. Yes, it is going to be a tough road to compete in this loaded division. Still, there is some level of excitement in the fact that you're going to be able to see a new offense. One not held back by Deshaun Watson or completely reliant on Nick Chubb creating big plays.

Judkins' comments serve as an example of the team's latest attempts at a page turn. No longer are they deluding themselves into believing they can compete with the same tired core. With an exciting draft class and a myriad of options at quarterback, it is hard to believe the Browns won't at least marginally improve.

For Judkins, it is going to be a tough road to replace a player who finished his time in Cleveland with over 6,000 rushing yards and a number of truly great moments. The former Buckeye will have his hands full attempting to match this legacy.

