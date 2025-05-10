Shedeur Sanders Continues to Do All the Right Things as Browns Rookie Minicamp Kicks Off

As the Cleveland Browns kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday, all eyes were on their fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders. Even though the Browns selected six rookies ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, the attention they are getting pales in comparison to the spotlight the QB sensation is under.

Every Browns fan and media member was watching the first day of practices to get an idea about how the organization sees Sanders and where the QB competition is ahead of next season. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com's insights from Friday further highlight how the former Colorado star has the perfect approach ahead of his rookie season.

"He was the last player off the field after an extra throwing session with tryout receiver Jabre Barber, which will be thrown into the evaluation hopper with everything else in this quarterback competition." Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com

Even though Sanders went second in team drills behind the third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel, he was the last one to leave the field as he wanted to get in an extra throwing session.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that they are evaluating everything players do, both on and off the field. That means that Sanders putting in extra work from day one bodes well for his future in Cleveland.

Stefanski also added that Gabriel and Sanders split the reps, suggesting that Gabriel going first shouldn't mean much.

Ever since he shockingly fell in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders has had the right attitude. He has been getting involved with the community, meeting with the youth at every opportunity.

How much of this will translate to on-field success for Sanders remains to be seen, as the Browns will have a fierce QB competition. Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco will join the rookies on Monday as part of the offseason program. Who has the inside track to start on Week 1 will be made more clear then.

