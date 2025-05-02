Shedeur Sanders Already Delivering on Draft Promise to Browns

The NFL Draft is officially on the books, but the unprecedented fall of Shedeur Sanders in the draft remains a hot topic around the league. While we may never know the exact reasons why Sanders fell to the fifth round when he was expected to be a top-ten pick, the Cleveland Browns aren't too interested. They landed an elite quarterback talent with the 144th-overall pick and they hope that he will be their QB of the future for many years to come.

Even before the rookie minicamp or the training camp begins, Sanders has already started impressing by saying all the right things. In his first week in his new home, Sanders paid a surprise visit to John Marshall High School, per ESPN's Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi. He stopped by the cafeteria at the school, gave a speech and answered questions from the students, according to Fox 8's Jordan Unger.

In his first week in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders today surprised a group of scholar-athletes at John Marshall High School.



“I’ll be more involved in the community and really leading the kids in the right direction,” Sanders said after he was drafted.



Shedeur Sanders Saying All the Right Things in Cleveland

This is in line with Sanders' remarks after getting drafted by the Browns. The rookie QB had said that he was looking forward to getting involved in the community and "leading the kids in the right direction". Wednesday's visit was the first step towards that goal.

During his visit, Sanders said that he wants to be a positive influence for the youth, and that motivates him every day.

"I’m trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl. But off the field, I want to bring more hope and positivity to the city, and connecting with young people is one of the best ways to do that." Shedeur Sanders

Following his time with the high schoolers, Sanders took part in a closed training session at the school's football field, per John Marshall High School officials. This will hopefully be the start of a positive, long-term relationship with Cleveland and its new quarterback.

