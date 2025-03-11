Browns Rumored to Add Big-Name QB 'by the Weekend'

The biggest question surrounding the Cleveland Browns before the 2025 season is: who will be the starting quarterback? With Deshaun Watson set to miss the entire season and Jameis Winston leaving in free agency, what the Browns will do about the most important position in football is the main thing on the fanbase's mind.

The Browns took a step toward answering that question on Monday, trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for Kenny Pickett. Where Pickett will be in the pecking order in the QB room, however, remains to be seen.

Armed with the No. 2 overall pick, many assume the Browns will select one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward and make him the franchise QB going forward. The fact that the Browns made Myles Garrett the highest-paid non-QB of all-time with the latest contract extension, though, complicates things. This suggests the Browns are looking to win now, and whether either quarterback prospect will be ready to do that as a rookie is unclear.

That is why the focus has shifted toward the idea of adding another veteran signal-caller. The name that is speculated the most for the Browns is Kirk Cousins. After getting benched in favor of Michael Penix Jr. at the end of last season, Cousins is available in Atlanta. With quarterbacks coming off the market quickly, all signs are pointing towards Cousins ending up in Cleveland.

NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins Likely Headed to Cleveland Over the Next Few Days

In fact, The Athletic's Zac Jackson told 92.3 The Fan that the Browns will "probably have Kirk Cousins by the weekend".

Jackson didn't mention a trade, which suggests that the Falcons will presumably release him over the next few days, and the Browns will sign him as a free agent. If this is accurate, it will change Cleveland's draft day plans entirely. They would seriously consider trading down from No. 2 or target a different position with their pick.

As disappointing as Cousins was in Atlanta last season, he would be an immediate upgrade over the Browns quarterbacks on the roster. If he is good enough to get the Browns back to the playoffs will be fascinating to watch.

