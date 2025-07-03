Browns Running Back Is Already on the Chopping Block Ahead of Training Camp

The hardest part of every preseason is trying to figure out which good player isn't going to make the team. There's always someone who looks like they're a lock at the end of the prior season, but then the NFL Draft and free agency period open up and all of a sudden they've become expendable.

With NFL teams only allowed to hold 53 players per season, only 48 of which will suit up for games, being judicious with the roster is a must. You may have to sacrifice depth at one position to fortify another. Some talent may not make the roster all because another spot on the team is more uncertain.

The Cleveland Browns will likely have to make those decisions this year, as every team has to do so every single season. One of those talents that is already on the chopping block is likely to be running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Strong is likely looking at a new home at some point during the 2025 preseason. The 26-year-old has a lot going against him at the moment. Firstly, his age. He'll be 27 this year and is only in his fourth year as a pro. Usually, running backs "age" faster as players than most others in the league. So, having a running back with such limited time in the NFL and already at such an advanced age won't make him a hot commodity.

Secondly, the Browns seem to have their incumbent starter, for now, in Jerome Ford. Ford filled in admirably for former Browns star Nick Chubb after the latter went down with a devastating knee injury in 2023. Ford rushed for over 800 yards at 4.0 yards per carry. While he didn't rush for as many yards in 2024, he did still rush for just south of 600 yards at 5.4 yards per carry. Making him the obvious person to hold the starter's position heading into the regular season.

And finally, the Browns drafted two running backs for a reason. Quinshon Judkins was taken in the second round, with many expecting him to be the starter for the season, assuming he can unseat Ford. Even if he doesn't, Judkins will likely be the primary number two back. Dylan Sampson, the team's other draftee at the running back position, isn't seen as the heir apparent to Chubb's throne, but he's only 20 years old, nearly seven years younger than Strong, thus making him an enticing third-back option.

When you're already nearing the end of your prime at your position, sitting behind better options, and with younger prospects who need time to play, it's fair to conclude that Strong is likely on his way to a new team come the end of training camp.

