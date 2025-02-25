Browns Seemingly Confirm Breakup With Beloved Veteran Will Happen This Offseason

This offseason could bring a lot of change to the Cleveland Browns organization. They could part ways with superstar Myles Garrett, possibly not having Pro Bowl lineman Joel Bitonio, and see Nick Chubb playing in a different uniform.

If you told a Browns fan three or four years ago that this could happen, they probably would not believe you. However, there’s a possibility that a few well-known faces might not be back with the team.

While all the attention has been on Garrett and Bitonio, Chubb has quietly flown under the radar as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. At the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry gave an update on Chubb’s future with the team.

"I do expect Nick to hit the market. Obviously, his contract is up this year, we’ll meet with his reps and everything like that, Berry said (h/t Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com). But it's something that obviously we need to work on over the next couple of weeks." Browns GM Andrew Berry

The veteran running back’s 2024 season ended prematurely in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a broken foot.

Chubb made his 2024 debut in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals after he sustained a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Towards the end of the regular season, Chubb told reporters that he would love to finish his career in Cleveland.

Chubb has been one of the best running backs in the NFL over the last several years and has established himself as one of the best players in Browns franchise history. Over his seven-year career in Cleveland, the veteran running back has amassed 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns on the ground.

During that time, Chubb was named to the Pro Bowl four times and was named to the All-Pro second time in 2022. One must think that the Browns are letting Chubb explore the market to see how other teams value him before deciding to bring him back.

The Browns are projected to be $23.8 million over the cap, which means they have to make various roster moves to give them room to be a player in free agency, let alone trying to re-sign their own guys.

Nonetheless, we’ll see what ultimately happens with Chubb and the Browns’ RB room, which could look different in 2025.

