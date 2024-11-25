Browns Seemingly Out on Signing Big Name Who Just Became Available
The Cleveland Browns are 3-8 on the season and secured a thrilling 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 12.
Quarterback Jameis Winston has taken over as the starting quarterback ever since Deshaun Watson went down for the season with a torn Achilles. Although their playoff chances are slim, they are still playing hard.
The Browns are going to ride out with Winston as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season and Cleveland isn't interested in Daniel Jones, who was released by the New York Giants.
Browns Rumors: Cleveland Reportedly Doesn’t Have an Interest in Adding Daniel Jones
Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked whether Cleveland would be interested in Jones but failed to answer. Although he didn't acknowledge it, the Browns reportedly aren't looking to add Jones according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com
"But the Browns are not believed to have interest in Jones, even though they must address their quarterback room for next season. Conversely, the Browns might not be high on Jones’ list at this time."- Mary Kay Cabot
The Browns know their quarterback situation needs to get upgraded, but this isn't the player they are seeking to bring in. Jones is looking to join a playoff contender, and the Browns don't see a need for Jones. This isn't something that would benefit either side.
This season, Winston has thrown for 1,266 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns, leading Cleveland to a 2-2 record as a starter. The Browns will rock with Winston for the remainder of the season and re-evaluate the quarterback position this offseason.
Jones isn't a name linked to the Browns and that's the right approach for Cleveland.
