Browns Should Trade Former Pro Bowler Now to Add Draft Picks (Even If They're Late Ones)

The Cleveland Browns are entering an important NFL Draft. Armed with the second overall pick and 10 total selections, the Browns will look to fill the holes that produced a 3-14 season a year ago. To help the team improve, general manager Andrew Berry will have to make some difficult decisions, and it could put some surprising players on the trade block.

In the case of one player, his availability shouldn’t be a surprise. With his play declining, it’s the perfect time for Cleveland to get out. Even if a team is offering a late-round pick, it could help the Browns fill some of their needs and give the team a chance to improve as they head into the 2025 season.

Browns Should Put Wyatt Teller On the Trade Block Ahead of NFL Draft

Wyatt Teller has been a fixture on the Browns' offensive line and was even considered one of the best guards in football a few years ago. But as he enters his age-30 season, it may be time for the Browns to move on and find a trade partner ahead of the draft.

Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network led the speculation for Teller and even noted that the Dallas Cowboys could be interested in his services. He also listed the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings as potential suitors and the move could benefit the Browns as they look to get younger along the offensive line.

“Cleveland hasn’t shown a desire to move its core pieces, and the 30-year-old Wyatt Teller would likely have strong trade value as well,” Xie wrote. “...The Seahawks and Vikings both ranked in the bottom five in pressures allowed from guards last year and could immediately plug Teller in as a starter. The Cowboys were among the best teams in pass protection from guards but lost future Hall of Famer Zack Martin to retirement. Teller could immediately step in as Martin’s successor at right guard.”

Teller came over after a season with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and exploded during the 2020 season with a 92.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. With Teller also establishing himself as one of the best run-blockers in the league with a 93.6 grade, the Browns rewarded Teller with a four-year, $56.8 million extension in 2021.

While Teller followed up with an 84.9 overall grade in 2021, his grade declined in three of the past four seasons and his 62.6 grade in 2024 was his lowest since posting a 56.7 grade during his first year in Cleveland.

At 30 years old, some teams could think they can get another year out of Teller. If a team is interested, they can use the extra capital to trade up for a player to replace Teller or make a deal to find an upgrade over Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett at quarterback.

Then again, there are also hurdles to a deal. The Browns would eat $19.1 million in dead money if they trade Teller before June 1. They could also get more value out of Joel Bitonio, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past seven years but will turn 34 in October.

But Teller is likely the player the Browns will want to get rid of, and they could get a boost if they find someone willing to acquire him.

