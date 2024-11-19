Browns Shut Down Concerning Rumor Around Injured Stud
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns suffered a ton of serious injuries over the last couple of years. One of the most concerning ones involved linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who injured his neck after colliding with Derrick Henry against the Ravens in Week 8.
JOK has been out since then, and there haven't been too many updates regarding his status. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided the latest on Monday, reporting that it wasn't clear whether the star defender would be able to continue his NFL career. The picture she painted was a rather bleak one.
"As it stands, no one has said if he’ll be able to resume his NFL career, and at the very least, he’ll have to undergo another extensive round of scans before he gets back on the field."- Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
On Tuesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a different tone about the 25-year-old linebacker's status. Stefanski said that Owusu-Koramoah is doing well and could return once his stint on the injured reserve is over, per Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi.
The Pro Bowler is eligible to return on December 8 against the Steelers. Considering that the Browns are in the midst of a lost season, there is obviously no need to rush JOK out there. His health and future both as a football player and a human are important.
While Browns fans wish nothing but the best for one of the most beloved players on the team, it is somewhat concerning that the reporting out of Cleveland and Stefanski's remarks are wildly differing. Which one of these reports is accurate will remain to be seen, but it's not a good sign when the team and the media are not on the same page.
