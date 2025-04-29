Browns Sign Controversial WR Right After Elijah Moore News

Despite making selections to boost their offense in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns surprisingly ignored the wide receiver room. The widespread consensus prior to the draft was that the Browns would target an elite WR prospect early in the draft. Now, the Browns are scrambling to upgrade their pass-catching rotation after the draft.

It was reported that Browns free agent WR Elijah Moore was visiting the Buffalo Bills this week. While Cleveland's lack of interest in keeping Moore around for another season is surprising, they made an unexpected move by placing an unrestricted free agent tender on him, per ESPN's Field Yates.

This means that the Browns will receive a compensatory draft pick if Moore were to sign with another team. He would make $3.428 million for the 2025 season on the one-year tender.

However, Cleveland didn't stop there. On Monday evening, they signed free-agent wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who is coming off a tumultuous season.

Browns reached agreement on a one-year deal with free-agent WR Diontae Johnson, as @MikeGarafolo also reported. pic.twitter.com/XGX0pUXF1B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2025

NFL News: Browns Sign WR Diontae Johnson

After being one of the more promising wide receivers earlier in his career and spending the first five seasons with the Steelers, Johnson was traded to the Panthers in the 2024 offseason. He got off to a good start in Carolina, but things started to go south after the trade deadline, when the veteran WR was dealt to the Ravens.

In Baltimore, Johnson failed to make an impact, registering only one catch in four games and getting suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. He was then waived by the Ravens before the end of the season and was claimed by the Texans. He saw some action down the stretch and in the playoffs, but was largely disappointing in his stint there.

Johnson was waived again in January and was claimed by the Ravens, but wasn't eligible to play the rest of the season.

There will be an easier path to playing time for Johnson in Cleveland. Whether the 28-year-old can take advantage of that opportunity and get back to his Pro Bowl days remains to be seen.

