Browns Sign Major O-Lineman to Replace Jedrick Wills in New Prediction
The 2024 season has been an utter disaster for the Cleveland Browns. After making the playoffs last season with an 11-6 record, it hasn't been the same kind of success this season.
The Browns are 3-9, and the 2024 season is effectively over. The outlook for the 2025 offseason has begun and the predictions have started coming out.
Bleacher Report released an article talking about potential free-agent targets for all 32 teams in the league. In that piece, they suggested the Browns sign offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.
Tackle Dawand Jones is done for the year with a fractured leg. Meanwhile, Jedrick Willis has been dealing with a knee injury since last year that has kept him out of games this campaign. And when he was on the field, Willis struggled.
According to PFF, the Alabama product is 99th among 131 eligible tackles with a 53.9 overall grade. He's also 105th among 131 tackles with a 51.9 run-blocking grade.
He's going to be a free agent this spring and in this projection, the Browns have landed his replacement.
Jackson is an athletic force who can climb to the second level with ease as a run blocker. Meanwhile, as a pass protector, he has good hands and length that keep pass rushers at bay. This season for the Rams, the 26-year-old has a 74.8 overall grade and 78.7 pass-blocking grade, which is the 22nd among tackles.
He will be a free agent this spring and will have multiple suitors around the league. Cleveland should certainly be in the mix, as they need to upgrade the position. Jackson has shown promise this season and could be an intriguing option for the Browns.
