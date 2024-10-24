Browns Signing Now Won't Play a Single Game for Cleveland After Latest Injury News
Unfortunately for the Cleveland Browns, their season has been dominated by injuries for the second straight year. However, unlike the 2023 Browns, the 2024 squad has absolutely crumbled in the face of adversity, leaving them tied for the worst record in the NFL.
Kevin Stefanski's team is sorely in need of a boost if it's to climb up from the bottom of the standings, but it turns out they won't get it from one offseason signing who was supposed to make a difference.
On Wednesday, Cleveland revealed running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines would not be activated from the injured reserve list. That is a significant development because this is the last week Hines was eligible to return. So with his 21-day practice window set to close, that means the veteran is not able to play at any point this season.
This is just another injury blow to a squad that's dealt with hit after hit. The Browns took a chance on Hines this offseason as he neared a return from the torn ACL and LCL that sidelined him for the entire 2023 campaign.
Hines' value, if healthy, was obvious to a team in need of both running back depth while Nick Chubb was rehabbing and a major threat in the return game.
The 2018 fourth-round pick had established himself as a great supporting back who can make plays, especially through the air, where he boasts 1,778 career receiving yards to along with 18 total touchdowns (10 rushing, 8 receiving). With a pair of punts and kickoffs returned for scores each, Hines' ability to flip a contest on special teams is clear as well.
However, this news will only leave the Browns wondering "what if?" about the Hines signing. Considering he's scheduled to be a free agent in 2025 and major changes could be around the corner in Cleveland, it's not likely he ever suits up for the franchise.
