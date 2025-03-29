Browns Signing Still-Available Star RB Would End March on a High Note

With March coming to an end, the free agency craze in the NFL has finally slowed down. There are still moves trickling in, but most of the true difference-makers are off the market. Until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 24, teams will continue to make moves to address some of their holes with remaining free agents.

The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams. While the quarterback question understandably remains the most important one for the team, it's not the only position in need of upgrades. The running back room also needs a talent and depth infusion.

While the Browns may be targeting the draft with their nine picks for this infusion, they can't pass up on the opportunity to land an impactful playmaker in free agency. If they are not re-signing Nick Chubb, then they have to shift their focus to the best remaining rusher on the market: J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins was finally able to stay healthy last season for the first time since his rookie campaign. As a result, he was able to demonstrate what made him such an intriguing offensive player. In his first season with the Chargers, he ran for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, coming in second in the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Despite suffering through injuries his entire career, Dobbins has a whopping 5.2 yards per carry average in the 37 games he suited up for. He is still only 26 years old. While the Chargers decided to go with a more durable option in Najee Harris, Dobbins would be a major upgrade for the Browns' options in the backfield.

The former Baltimore Raven would obviously come with injury concerns, but he is the type of high-reward flyer that the Browns need to be taking a chance on. Whether GM Andrew Berry feels the same way remains to be seen.

