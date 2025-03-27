New Kirk Cousins-Browns Trade Rumor Surfaces After Timeline Report

The Cleveland Browns are stuck in a sort of quarterback purgatory until the 2025 NFL Draft, running out of veteran options to round out the depth chart.

Kenny Pickett is the only signal caller on the roster right now and that'll obviously change, though the general expectation is that the front office with target another vet to potentially pair with a rookie to develop.

Kirk Cousins has emerged as one potential option and while acquiring him would require a trade, there have been enough rumors circulating that it sounds like a legitimate possibility. In fact, a new trade report came out on Wednesday evening, seemingly confirming there's at least a chance.

I would say that there’s truth to that but not that it’s “close” or anything at this point https://t.co/D215sqE9U0 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 26, 2025

New Kirk Cousins-Browns Rumor Suggests There's Truth to Trade Talks

When NFL insider Benjamin Allbright was asked on social media about the possibility of Cousins going to Cleveland, he replied, "I would say that there's truth to that but not that it's 'close' or anything at this point."

Should the Atlanta Falcons be willing to accept a small trade package, and at this point they might have to, then the Browns are one of the few teams that can actually give Cousins an opportunity to start. It'd likely only be for one season, but the roster is good enough to compete for a playoff spot right now.

We saw proof of that when Joe Flacco came off the streets and helped secure a postseason appearance, so perhaps Cousins could provide that same value. Beggars can't be choosers and right now, both Cleveland and Cousins are begging.

Of course, things could change if the Browns intend to give the keys to the offense to a rookie starter right away. It's not clear how they view this quarterback class, though that could ultimately determine whether or not a trade comes to fruition.

Not that many teams are still looking for a quarterback. Cleveland is, and that could make this a necessary marriage.

