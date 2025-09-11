Browns Sound Like a Team Ready to Pull Off Week 2 Upset

The Cleveland Browns gave their AFC North division rival all they could handle during Week 1 in a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, they are looking to do the same against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend in what is a rivalry game for both sides.

Judging from the way Cleveland's top players have been talking about the matchup this week, you would think the Browns were the team favored to win by nearly two touchdowns and not the other way around. That war of words continued on Thursday with star defender Grant Delpit taking a shot at Ravens All-Pro Derrick Henry in the same manner that Jerry Jeudy trashed Baltimore's secondary earlier in the week.

Browns Oozing Confidence Before Week 2 Showdown Against Ravens

After being asked by Mary Kay-Cabot of Cleveland.com how difficult it is for a defender to attempt to bring down Derrick Henry when he is carrying the ball, Delpit was sure to provide this weekend's competition with no praise whatsoever by replying, "Not hard."

Considering that this comment from Delpit came on the heels of Jerry Jeudy saying the Ravens' secondary presented "No challenges," the Browns are going out of their way to not even respect their opponent, let alone compliment them.

Whether this is enough self-motivation to push Cleveland over the top in a game that their fan base would love to win is anyone's guess. It is hard to think that this isn't a predetermined approach being promoted by the Browns' biggest stars, though.

Given the way this group was written off long before the start of the regular season, a "Cleveland vs. the World" mentality would fit based on the way this team has been viewed from the outside looking in. Similar motivational tactics have been previously used in professional sports, and they will surely be used again in the future.

Regardless of the outcome for the Browns, this group seems more than willing to poke the bear. Even if the proverbial bear in question is one as large as Derrick Henry.

That desire to compete is something that fans will certainly welcome over the next four months.

