Browns Staffer Rumored as Possible Candidate for New GM Opening
As the season continues to slip away from the Cleveland Browns, some of the team's attention has likely already shifted to the upcoming offseason and preparations for 2025. Following an outright disaster that's due to poor choices made by Cleveland's top decision-makers, there could be some changes on the personnel side the Browns are already considering.
However, there's also the chance that some staff leave after the season to get away from this franchise's dysfunction. As it turns out, one member of the front office has already been identified as a possible flight risk in 2025.
In a column published this week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano dished on the latest buzz they're hearing. Following the New York Jets firing GM Joe Douglas, both insiders provided some possible candidates who could vie for the role. Fowler's excerpt specifically brings up Browns assistant GM Glen Cook (as well as former Browns GM Phil Savage):
"A few more names come to mind. Interim general manager Phil Savage, the former Browns general manager, is well-respected, and he has always said he would be more prepared if a second GM opportunity arose. Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham has been considered a serious candidate in recent years, and that shouldn't change this year despite the Bears' 4-6 start. Same goes for Cleveland's assistant GM Glenn Cook."- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
Should Cook be interviewed for the opening in New York, it'd be far from the first time he's received outside interest. He was previously considered for the Tennessee Titans' GM opening in 2023, and also by the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in 2022. Cook talked with the Washington Commanders earlier in 2024 for their GM job as well, though he came up short again during that hiring cycle.
The fact Cook's been a hot name on the interview circuit bodes well for his chances of receiving a promotion in the near future. He's worked his way up from scouting to almost the very top of a front office, helping Cleveland find core building blocks and pieces that helped the franchise return to the playoffs both in 2020 and this past season.
A down year for the Browns may make his stock dip a little, but his résumé and previous league-wide interest certainly speaks for itself. There's a lot Cook could take from his experience in Cleveland to help turn around another team, too, so there's several reasons he could be a target of rival teams this offseason.
