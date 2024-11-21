Unhappy Browns Starter Issues Poor Response to Fans Over Lack of Effort
The Cleveland Browns 2024 season has been a complete disaster. They are currently 2-8 and have an AFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the slate in Week 12 on Thursday Night Football.
They've lost two games in a row and were dominated last week by the New Orleans Saints. Cleveland lost 35-14 and fans were upset with safety Juan Thornhill regarding his effort on a long touchdown pass.
Thornhill responded to the criticism from the fans on social media but his answer didn't go over well within the fanbase.
Chiefs News: Juan Thornhill Answers Criticism on Social Media
Thornhill posted a Forrest Gump running GIF on his Instagram story with the caption, "Me Thursday."
That statement appeared to be passive-aggressive to some members of the fanbase and the replies under this tweet highlight that.
The play that fans are discussing came in the loss to the Saints. In the second quarter, Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a pass and took it 71 yards for a score. Thornhill was seen jogging after Valdes-Scantling, seemingly giving up on the play.
We know it's been a disappointing season for the players but this kind of effort is jarring. Thornhill missed time this season with a calf injury but has been underwhelming since returning to the field. He has 25 total tackles with just one pass deflection.
The Virginia product has a measly 53.9 coverage grade per PFF, but his performance in New Orleans was the worst of the season. The 29-year-old posted season lows in defensive grade (28.7) and coverage grade (29.5), according to PFF.
Instead of taking accountability for his poor play, Thornhill went on social media and posted a GIF. That isn't going over well with the fanbase and highlights the poor season Cleveland is having.
