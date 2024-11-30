Browns Star Has Golden Opportunity for Revenge on MNF
The Cleveland Browns are going to wrap up the Week 13 slate of games as they travel to play the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
It's been a tough season for the Browns but last week, they snapped their two-game skid. On Thursday Night Football, Cleveland topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19. They are looking to keep the positive energy going and WR Jerry Jeudy will have some extra juice in this contest.
Browns News: Jerry Jeudy Will Be Playing Against His Former Team on MNF
Jeudy was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with that team.
He ended up getting traded to the Browns in March and quickly landed a three-year extension worth up to $58 million.
Jeudy revealed that he requested a trade from Denver twice last year before he ended up getting dealt. He wasn't happy with his usage in their offense and wanted something new. He was asked what his mindset was heading into this game, and he kept it clear when speaking to Tony Grossi of TheLandOnDemand.com.
"My feelings? I just want to go back up there and whip their a**. "- Jerry Jeudy.
It wasn't smooth sailing during his tenure in Denver. He played with three different quarterbacks, head coaches, and offensive coordinators. He wanted something different and was thrilled to land with the Dawg Pound.
This season, he's first on the team in receptions (45), targets (78), and receiving yards (645). With this contest being under the bright lights, Jeudy will have the perfect chance to torch his old team and showcase what they once had.
