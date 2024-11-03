Browns Star Likely Just Played His Last Game for Cleveland in Week 9
By Joe Summers
Browns star DE Za'Darius Smith is one of the AFC's best defensive players, yet it appears he's played his final game for Cleveland after another blowout loss.
The All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler seemingly wants out ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Based on the underwhelming performance of the team through nine weeks, it looks like he'll soon get his wish.
Smith has five sacks already this year. He's the best edge rusher on the market and considering how many contenders are seeking upgrades on the defensive line, it'd almost be foolish for the Browns to reject the best trade available.
Browns DE Za'Darius Smith Just Played His Last Game in Cleveland
The Lions, perhaps the best team in the NFC, have a desperate need for a player like Smith. They just lost Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury yet remain among the top Super Bowl contenders. If there was ever a team to overpay for a potential departing player, Detroit fits the bill.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Smith is expected to be dealt. His word always requires an extra grain of salt, though a trade would make too much sense at this point.
Cleveland now sits at 2-7 with no hope of making the playoffs. For a guy who has been in trade rumors for weeks, Smith represents the Browns' best trade chip. If you can't compete against the Chargers, how do you expect to compete against the playoff gauntlet awaiting you in a best-case scenario?
This franchise faces yet another rebuild. This current front office likely won't be around to experience it, yet it's in Cleveland's best interest to start stockpiling draft picks now before the trade deadline passes.
More Cleveland Browns News: