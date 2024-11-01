Browns Trade Demands for Za'Darius Smith Revealed By NFL Insider
By Cem Yolbulan
As the November 5 trade deadline is fast approaching, there is a widespread consensus around the NFL that the Cleveland Browns will be sellers. This is a reasonable expectation to have. The Browns started the season 2-6, Deshaun Watson is out for the season, and they already traded away Amari Cooper. Even though the AFC North is perhaps not as strong as it looked on paper before the season, the Browns have dug themselves too big of a hole to get out.
One of the players that is receiving a lot of attention in the trade market is star defender Za'Darius Smith. The 32-year-old pass rusher is still playing at a high level as he recorded six QB hits, five sacks, and five tackles for loss in eight games. As a result, the contending teams looking for more pass-rush help will be making calls to Browns GM Andrew Berry.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed what Berry's asking price on those calls will be. In his appearance on Sportscenter, the NFL insider said that the Browns have a strong market and are looking for a "really good Day 3 pick" in a trade.
A really good Day 3 pick likely refers to a fourth-rounder. The Browns shouldn't be interested in anything less than that, especially if the market for Smith is as strong as it is being reported.
Teams like the Detroit Lions have been linked with Smith after their star defender Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury. Smith has already expressed interest in that move. Regardless of whether it's the Lions or another team, the three-time Pro Bowler's days in Cleveland are likely coming to an end.