Browns Starter Already Hints He's Leaving Cleveland in Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are coming off their bye week but sitting at 2-7 and in the bottom of the AFC North, the fans are looking ahead to next season rather than focusing on their Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The season is obviously not over but the Browns face an uphill battle to make any noise in the last eight weeks of the campaign.
What the front office does with the roster for next season is a more important question. The Browns are strapped financially and will have to make tough decisions in the spring. In fact, key veterans have already started talking about leaving the team in the offseason.
Starting safety Juan Thornhill was asked about his future in Cleveland. He shied away from committing to staying past this season.
Browns News: Juan Thornhill Preparing to Leave Cleveland in Offseason
Thornhill added that he had a three-year deal in Cleveland with only two years guaranteed. Next year, he may very well be on a different team, especially considering the finances.
The talented defender signed with the Browns in the 2023 offseason after winning two Super Bowls in Kansas City. When he has been available, Thornhill has been very good, but he has missed 11 games since joining Cleveland.
Considering the fact that Rodney McLeod is retiring at the end of the season, the Browns will need reinforcements at safety. Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell will step into larger roles but replacing Thornhill, who has been the best backfield defender for the Browns per PFF grades this season, will be difficult.