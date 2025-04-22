Browns Stud's Mysterious Health Situation Takes New Turn on Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their voluntary offseason program on Tuesday with two days left until the 2025 NFL Draft. After a disastrous 2024 campaign, Browns fans are looking for every opportunity to find hope and get excited for next season.

When fan favorite Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah walked into the building, they got exactly what they were looking for. The official Browns social media account posted a photo of JOK at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus with the caption, "2025, let's get it!". Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot later confirmed that the standout linebacker was indeed in the building to begin the offseason program.

#Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) is back in the building for the start of the offseason program today: https://t.co/lC2dJGDvih — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 22, 2025

Browns Finally Have a Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Update

During the Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens, JOK suffered a scary neck injury after colliding with Derrick Henry when trying to tackle him. He was carted off the field, but his football future remained uncertain. The lack of updates on his status was deeply concerning, as he didn't make another appearance for the rest of the season or wasn't seen with the team.

Tuesday marked the first time JOK was in the team headquarters, at least publicly. While it is a great sign that he is back with the team, his future in the NFL remains unclear.

Last week, GM Andrew Berry shied away from confirming JOK's return or providing a timetable. That was in line with everything coming from the organization since the Pro Bowl defender suffered the injury.

Regardless of what happens with Owusu-Koramoah and his football career, every Browns fan is rooting for the 25-year-old stud. Let's hope that he rediscovers his health and does what feels right for him and his family going forward.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: