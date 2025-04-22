Browns Suddenly on the Clock After Huge NFL Draft Development

With only two days left until the 2025 NFL Draft, teams' big boards are taking their final shape. The Cleveland Browns, as one of the most fascinating teams at the top of the draft, could go in any number of directions with their second-overall pick.

The most likely scenario for the Browns is drafting either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, with Shedeur Sanders remaining as a dark horse candidate.

One thing the Browns don't need to worry about is whether any of these prospects will be available to them at No. 2. NFL insider Ian Rapoport all but confirmed the Tennessee Titans' plans with the first-overall pick, naming Cam Ward as the pick.

After months of speculation, the consensus around the league is that the #Titans will stay at No. 1 and pick, rather than trade, sources say. No surprise. Decision made.



There was real trade interest. But as one team said, “They never opened the door.” All eyes on Cam Ward. pic.twitter.com/tQiCZQtRzy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2025

Browns On the Clock After the Titans' Cam Ward Pick All but Confirmed

This officially puts the Cleveland Browns on the clock. Many analysts long believed that the draft starts with the Browns, as Ward has recently cemented his status as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick.

While Cleveland's most pressing need is at quarterback, the widespread consensus is that there isn't a signal-caller worth the second-overall pick in this draft. Sanders is the closest name, but he is a raw prospect who will likely not be ready to contribute immediately. The Browns made the decision to be in a win-now mode this offseason, making the Sanders pick unlikely.

The Browns are therefore more likely to have a veteran QB (Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, or even Kirk Cousins) under center while using their top pick in the draft on either two-way star Travis Hunter or the best pass rusher in the draft, Abdul Carter.

Trading back in the draft remains a possibility. Adding more draft capital by moving back several spots makes sense in a weak draft class, but plenty of teams have the same idea heading into Thursday. This will make draft-day trades more difficult.

Regardless of what GM Andrew Berry decides to do, the Browns can't afford to make any mistakes in this year's draft if they are hoping to take a significant step forward in 2025.

