Browns Take a Flier on Intriguing QB in Projected Trade

The Cleveland Browns have a huge QB question to answer ahead of the 2025 season. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles not once but twice, and his status for next season is in serious doubt.

That leaves Kenny Pickett as the only other QB option. While it seems like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter will be the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns could potentially select Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart at the top of the second round, or if they decide to trade back into the first round for one of them.

With the NFL Draft being so unpredictable, the Browns have the chance to land an intriguing quarterback. ESPN reported that the Seattle Seahawks are open to trading QB Sam Howell.

The Browns should call Seattle to gauge what it would take to land Howell, but it likely wouldn't take more than a Day 3 pick. Cleveland owns four sixth-round picks this year and should pony up pick No. 179 in exchange for Howell.

Howell came into the league as a fifth-round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2022. Over three seasons, he has started in 18 games with the Commanders, with 17 coming back in 2023. During that campaign, he went 388-of-612 (63.4%) for 3,946 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

While that interception number is high, he's a tough quarterback with good arm strength to push the ball to all three levels on the field. The Browns badly need to improve their QB room, so taking a flier on someone like Howell could be worth it.

He has one more year left on his deal after spending one season in Seattle. With Sam Darnold and Drew Lock as the QB1 and 2 with the Seahawks, there isn't much room left for Howell. He has shown stretches of making plays in the league, and the Browns don't have much to lose.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: