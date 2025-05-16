Browns Take Next Step in Replacing Pro Bowl Playmaker

The 2025 NFL draft came and went last month, leaving the Cleveland Browns with an exciting group of rookies on their hands. Standout defenders like Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger have the potential to be mainstays for years to come, while quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders haven't wasted any time duking it out to be the franchise's future signal-caller.

It's been exciting to watch Cleveland's first-year players adapt to their NFL surroundings, and the rookie-related news continued on Friday. The Browns have announced that they've signed ex-Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to a four-year, $6.7 million rookie contract, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Fannin has the potential to be a future starter for the Browns if he can reach his ceiling. At the same time, his rookie contract being official is another step toward a fan-favorite playmaker eventually leaving town.

Browns Take Next Step to Replacing TE David Njoku by Signing Harold Fannin Jr.

It wouldn't be surprising if Fannin's signing is the next step towards David Njoku's departure from the Browns. The 2025 campaign will mark the final year of the 28-year-old TE's $54.7 million contract, and there isn't a guarantee that he'll be offered another contract.

Fortunately, Fannin's presence will soften the blow left by an eventual Njoku departure.

The ex-Bowling Green TE looks like a stud, as he comes off an All-American performance that saw him lead the country with 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards. He also scored a career-high 10 touchdowns, which ranked third in the MAC. Even if he only has a fraction of that success in the NFL, he could be the perfect offensive-minded TE to replace Njoku.

The ex-Miami product has been one of the NFL's better tight ends since being drafted 29th overall in 2017. Unfortunately, Njoku's inability to stay on the field has capped his upside. Although he's impressively recorded 351 catches for 3,769 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in 106 career outings, those totals could've been much higher had he not missed 26 games during that stretch.

Suiting up in only 11 games last year, it was incredibly clear that Njoku had lost a step. The 7.9 yards per reception he averaged were a new low for him, while his 45.9 yards per game were noticeably down from last year's output (55.1). His 4.0 yards after catch per reception was his worst effort of the last five seasons, as was his 89.4 passer rating when targeted.

On top of that, his 64.0 offense grade was only the 35th-best among 74 eligible TEs, per Pro Football Focus.

While the Browns' less-than-ideal quarterback situation likely factored into his performance, too, Njoku's decline can't be ignored. His regression might be slower compared to other veterans, but the Browns might already be ready to part ways next offseason if they think his performance has reached the point of no return.

Who knows? Perhaps Fannin's arrival will motivate Njoku to turn back the clock, giving the Browns two viable TE threats throughout the 2025 season. Either way, the Cleveland tight end room's outlook will be more concrete after OTAs and training camp end.

