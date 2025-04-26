Browns 3rd-Round Pick Screams Future Cleveland Starter

The Cleveland Browns had a busy first night of the 2025 NFL draft, and the action didn't stop on Day 2. The Browns spent the second-round address two key needs, adding some Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah insurance in the form of UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger (No. 33) before taking Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (No. 36) as Nick Chubb's likely replacement.

Day 2 isn't limited only to the second round, though, and Browns fans couldn't wait to see what general manager Andrew Berry had in store for Round 3.

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. Screams Future Browns Starter

With the 67th overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft, the Browns selected Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Keeping it in Ohio!!!



Canton McKinley and Bowling Green’s own is on his way to Cleveland 🔥 @fannin_jr pic.twitter.com/kwY5OaDGz1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 26, 2025

Browns fans will immediately love Fannin due to his local ties. The 6-foot-3 playmaker was born and raised in Canton, OH, attending McKinley High School before committing to spending his college football career at Bowling Green State University.

Fannin showed promise early on in his Bowling Green run, catching 63 passes for 841 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across 23 games in his first two seasons. Although those are far from the worst numbers, the Green Falcons TE took his game to the next level in 2024 when he led the nation in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555), scoring 10 TDs along the way as he earned All-American honors.

Fannin isn't the most reliable blocker, however, protection likely isn't why the Browns coveted him. He's one of this year's best prospects when it comes to yards after catch, and is coming off a campaign where he recorded 100-yard performances more often (7) than not (6).

Fannin's presence also provides the Browns with long-term tight end stability. David Njoku is still the TE1 in town, however, his contract — as well as those of fellow TEs Tre McKitty, Blake Whiteheart, and Brendane Bates — will expire at the end of the 2025 season. Without any guarantees of a return, Cleveland needed someone like the Bowling Green playmaker in the fold.

With a combination of local ties and high upside, Fannin has all the tools to be a Browns starter one day. Depending on how his offensive development goes, he could be primed for a key role as soon as September.

