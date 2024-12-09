Browns Tease Big QB Move After Another Turnover Fest
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their two-game road trip with a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns just played the Steelers a couple of weeks ago, winning 24-19 in snowy conditions in Cleveland.
However, Cleveland couldn’t get the two-game season sweep over their division rival as the Steelers’ defense made life tough on the Browns’ offense. Starting QB Jameis Winston had another turnover-filled game, tossing two interceptions and throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
Turnovers have become a huge issue for Winston and the Browns’ offense. He’s thrown an interception in three straight games. Since becoming Cleveland’s starting quarterback, Winston has tossed nine interceptions in a six-game stretch.
Browns News: Jameis Winston on Thin Ice After Another Turnover-Filled Performance
After Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly declined to answer if he’ll stick with Winston going forward, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Sometimes, a non-answer is an answer as Stefanski has said in recent weeks after games that the team is sticking with Winston. However, at the rate that he’s giving the ball away, the Browns might need to consider a change.
Winston has already had two games with three interceptions, including in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos where he also threw 497 yards and four touchdowns. Could you make the case that the Browns’ offense has shown more life than it did under Deshaun Watson? Yes, without a doubt.
At the same time, the Browns can’t afford to give the opponent extra possessions. With Kansas City coming into town this week, it’s hard to see Stefanski benching Winston against this Chiefs defense.
However, if things go off the rails again for Winston, do not be surprised if Stefanski turns to second-year signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
