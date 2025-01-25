Browns' Top Backup QB Target Possibly Revealed Before Offseason Picks Up
The Cleveland Browns have their work cut out this offseason. They finished the 2024 season with a 3-14 record and own the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This roster needs some retooling as they seek to have a bounce-back campaign in 2025. The biggest question mark going into next season is around the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Less than three months later, it was reported that Watson re-tore his Achilles and underwent a second surgery on Jan. 5. His status for the 2025 season is in jeopardy. The Browns will be looking at the QB market.
Jared Mueller of SB Nation released an article on Jan. 21 discussing what he's been hearing regarding the Browns offseason plans. In that piece, he wrote that Jacoby Brissett is believed to be the Browns' top target if they fail to land a starting-level veteran quarterback.
Browns Rumors: Jacoby Brissett Reportedly Emerges as Target for Browns
Brissett came into the league as a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
The 32-year-old has played for the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and Browns.
Brissett has been a backup quarterback for the majority of his career but has plenty of starts under his belt. In 87 career games (53 starts), Brissett has completed 61% of his passes for 11,400 yards with 53 passing touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
During the 2022 season, Brissett started in 11 games for Cleveland, logging 2,608 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions.
He has experience with the Dawg Pound and could be an option for them. There have been rumors circulating that Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers may be options if they hit the open market.
It remains to be seen who the Browns will bring in, but it's clear they are looking at different choices at QB.
More Browns news and rumors: