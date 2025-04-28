Browns’ UDFA Signing is Going to Make Rival Fans Jealous

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for prospects but can be disappointing if a player doesn’t get drafted. That disappointment can turn back into excitement when a prospect gets a call from a team looking to bring them into camp and the Cleveland Browns are no exception, signing 13 undrafted players at the conclusion of last weekend’s draft.

UDFA players are a mystery as they can be nothing more than a camp body. But others turn out to be long-term pieces of the puzzle. One Browns UDFA is already sending positive vibes after agreeing with the team this weekend and his play on the field could be enough to make rival fans jealous.

Browns Sign Pittsburgh Safety Donovan McMillon to UDFA Deal

Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported over the weekend that safety Donovan McMillon has agreed to a UDFA deal with the Browns. A 6-foot-2, 203 pound safety, McMillon thrived after transferring from Florida after the 2022 season and was a second-team All-ACC selection, leading Pittsburgh with 115 total tackles with an interception, a forced fumble and seven pass break ups in 2024.

“I ain’t gonna lie to you, it’s a lot right now,” McMillon told Breisinger after getting the call from the Browns on Saturday. “I’m happy, I’m excited, I’m pumped. I’m a Brown, you know? It’s hard to say what I’m feeling right now but I’m blessed. I’m going to the NFL. That’s been my goal my whole entire life.”

Pitt safety Donovan McMillon is officially a Cleveland Brown.



He talks getting signed by the Browns and what the Pitt program has meant to him @PghSportsNow. pic.twitter.com/gUsf9ZS2Na — Nathan Breisinger (@NateBreisinger) April 26, 2025

McMillon also admitted it was disappointing to not be drafted but was grateful for the opportunity to head to Cleveland.

“Obviously, my goal was to get drafted. It didn’t happen,” McMillon said. “But guess what? [My friends and family were] the first ones being next to me the entire draft, making me happy, making me tear up, making me smile. And as soon as I got the call, then I got a chance to be a Brown. They’re just right next to me. So I’m entirely blessed and [have] the greatest family on earth.”

McMillon is more than just a good story. After playing sparingly in two years at Florida, he broke out with a 73.6 overall grade in 605 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He also posted a 75.1 grade and was 76th among 507 qualifying safeties with a 78.1 grade in run defense last season.

There’s also not a ton of competition on the roster. Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman currently hold the starting spots for the Browns but Cleveland didn’t add competition in the draft or free agency with Chirstopher Edmonds and Trey Dean III listed as backups.

Mix in the fact that the Panthers share their practice facility with the Pittsburgh Steelers and McMillon could have enough to make the Browns’ rivals jealous if McMillon forces his way onto the roster next season.

