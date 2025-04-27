Browns Coaches Are Going to Fall in Love With UDFA Signing

Cleveland Browns fans wanted an exciting 2025 NFL draft experience and that's exactly what they received this weekend. Between some trading and smart draft decisions, the Browns are leaving Lambeau Field with a brighter future than before, rostering promising rookies like defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Even though the draft is officially over, the Browns aren't finished expanding their roster just yet. Several talented prospects went undrafted over the weekend and will be looking for jobs, including an offensive lineman who was just signed by Cleveland.

Browns Coaches Will Love UDFA OL Jason Ivey

NFL teams are constantly building from the trenches out, highlighting the importance of reliable offensive line depth. The Browns took the post-draft fallout as an opportunity to bolster their quarterback protection, signing former North Carolina A&T tackle Jason Ivey to a contract.

Ivey is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound blocker who played the majority of his NC A&T run at left tackle. Having said that, the promising protector did spend some time on the right side, as well as a few snaps as an inline tight end. Most coaches — including Kevin Stefanski — love that sort of versatility on their roster.

As far as his on-field performances went, Ivey allowed only 38 pressures (24 hurries, 7 sacks, 7 QB hits) across 698 passing downs across three seasons with the Aggies. He's certainly better in pass protection than as a run blocker, highlighted by his 73.6 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade in 2024.

Although he may not see the field in 2025, Ivey is the perfect type of project prospect that the Browns can develop throughout the next few seasons. Even if he doesn't become an eventual starter, he's still the type of up-and-comer who can develop into a rotational piece with the right coaching help.

Ivey's signing is just the latest of the Browns' O-line-related moves this offseason. Cleveland signed veteran blockers Cornelius Lucas and Teven Jenkins to two- and one-year contracts, respectively, leaving time to tell if any of the new additions will benefit the offense this fall.

It won't be long before Browns fans will see Ivey and the rest of the rookie class in action. The next phase of the NFL offseason will feature rookie minicamps for all 32 franchises, which will all take place within the first two weeks of May.

