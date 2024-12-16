Browns Vet Confirms Retirement Plans Amidst Disappointing Season
By Cem Yolbulan
Before the 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod announced that this would be his final year in the NFL. The 13-year veteran would hang up the cleats at the end of the campaign.
On Monday, McLeod was asked whether he was reconsidering his decision after the Browns had such a disappointing season. Per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, the 34-year-old defender said that he was comfortable with this end to his story and was still retiring.
Rodney McLeod Still Retiring at the End of the Season
When McLeod initially announced his decision, he likely wasn't expecting the Browns to be 3-11 heading into the final three games of the season. A former Super Bowl champ with the Philadelphia Eagles, McLeod was presumably hoping for a final postseason run after Cleveland made the postseason in 2023.
McLeod wasn't able to play in the final stretch of the season last year and missed the playoffs after suffering a torn biceps in Week 11. Coming back from his surgery, McLeod has been remarkably healthy this season, appearing in every game, starting in three of them, and playing over 50% of defensive snaps.
In his playing time, McLeod hasn't been particularly impressive as to be expected from a 34-year-old backfield defender. He has allowed a 107 passer rating and three touchdowns in coverage when targeted and has missed six tackles already. On PFF, he currently has a career-worst 43.2 defensive grade for the season, with an especially poor coverage grade of 39.6.
McLeod is a respected veteran and could still find a job as a locker room presence somewhere. At this stage of his career, however, his days of contributing on the field are likely over. It is a good thing that he is acknowledging that and choosing to walk away from the game.