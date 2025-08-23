Browns Vet Officially Loses Position Battle to Rookie After Early Exit vs. Rams

Saturday afternoon has been an exciting time for the Cleveland Browns as it marks the end of their 2025 preseason. The Browns are currently sitting with a 16-7 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Rams at the time of writing, and while the exhibition contest has been going in Cleveland's favor so far, it hasn't been without a hiccup.

Injury Update | TE Blake Whiteheart is out with a knee injury — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 23, 2025

Browns fans were given a scare when tight end Blake Whiteheart went down with an injury during the second quarter. It didn't take long for the team to officially announce that the veteran pass-catcher had been ruled out with a knee-related injury and wouldn't return for the preseason finale.

A last-minute injury is far from what Whiteheart needed just days before the 53-man roster cutdown deadline. The former Wake Forest TE was on the Browns' roster bubble this summer after tallying six catches for 51 receiving yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season, and his early exit means he won't have any more chances to impress head coach Kevin Stefanski.

And now that his preseason is officially over, it's safe to say that Whiteheart has been leapfrogged by a rookie teammate on the depth chart.

Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. is Obviously Browns' TE2 After Blake Whiteheart Injury

With Whiteheart hurt, regardless of how severe things are, rookie Harold Fannin Jr. is clearly going to be the TE2 behind David Njoku this season. The first-year Browns stud has impressed fans and coaches throughout the summer, and Whiteheart's injury officially clears the way for him to ascend the depth chart.

Drafted 67th overall by the Browns in April, Fannin demonstrated plenty of potential during his final campaign at Bowling Green. He paced the entire nation in catches (117) and receiving yards (1,555) while scoring a career-high 10 TDs, culminating in All-American honors. His offensive upside has followed him to the NFL, proven by the 15-yard TD catch he made against the Rams before Whiteheart went down.

the vet to the rook for the score#LARvsCLE on NFLN, @WEWS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/SpqMoSyruQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 23, 2025

Njoku is heading into the final year of his contract, and there's no guarantee that he'll be re-signed. That's why the Browns need to see more of the above from Fannin. He has a distinct playmaking ability, and if he keeps bringing that to the table in the regular season, Cleveland might have an easier time parting ways with Njoku come March.

For now, Browns fans will continue to monitor Fannin's performance to see if he'll keep taking advantage of Whiteheart's early exit.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: