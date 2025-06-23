Browns Veteran Defender Quietly on the Chopping Block After OTAs

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of decisions to make before their 53-man roster is finalized after training camp.

Some of these decisions will be more difficult than others, most notably whatever the coaching staff elects to do at the quarterback position. The brain trust in Cleveland will whittle down the depth chart to find who fits the Browns the best moving forward, one way or another.

One veteran defender, in particular, is already facing the heat and could be on the chopping block before training camp even opens.

Browns Veteran Ronnie Hickman Quietly on Chopping Block After OTAs

After going undrafted in 2023 following his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ronnie Hickman signed with Cleveland and found a home in the team's secondary. Over the last two seasons, Hickman has appeared in 24 games, and for his career, has 70 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections to his credit.

With the addition of veteran free safety Rayshawn Jenkins this offseason, the pressure on Hickman to perform at his best has never been higher. Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda alluded as much in a recent session with the media.

“It’s a big, big point, Year 3 in the system, a great opportunity to take advantage of a situation that he’s worked hard to earn,” Banda said of Hickman, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “He’s done an excellent job in terms of preparing, taking advantage of situations like Year 1 to make the team. Now it’s time to go out there and execute to the level that we believe he can and that he knows he can.”

Two things seem clear after reading that statement. Cleveland has not closed the door on Hickman being part of the roster for the 2025 campaign. That being said, the phrases "big, big point" and "opportunity to take advantage of a situation" make it clear that he will have to go out and earn this job.

Jenkins, and to a lesser extent, veteran strong safety Damontae Kazee, would not have been brought in if the Browns were sold on Hickman being the full-time starter at free safety. This is going to be a competition, and given that Hickman is the incumbent here, the former Ohio State defender will have to be at his best if he wants to emerge from training camp as a member of Cleveland's roster, let alone a starter.

