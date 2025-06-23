Browns Draft Pick Already Being Overshadowed by Fellow Rookie

The Cleveland Browns had a seven-player 2025 NFL draft class. They were able to bring in a bunch of exciting young players while also gaining some draft assets for the future.

The biggest name among these rookies is quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was selected with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round. Despite being in a four-man QB competition, he has been a major talking point.

Obviously, being the son of Deion Sanders adds to the chatter around him but his draft day skid was a major talking point.

Nonetheless, since arriving in Cleveland, fans have been eager to hear any news about Sanders. He had a solid rookie minicamp and OTA. In addition, he was given a ticket for a speeding violation and took accountability for those actions.

Quinshon Judkins is Flying Under the Radar

With Sanders taking a lot of the attention, running back Quinshon Judkins has gone under the radar. Taken with the 36th overall pick, he's slated to have a big role as a rookie. Nick Chubb is no longer on the team, and Cleveland will be relying on Judkins.

Judkins has been making plays in his first few practices, showcasing his speed, burst, and vision. With only Jerome Ford ahead of him on the depth chart, there's a great chance that the 21-year-old will get significant playing time in 2025.

In The Athletic's Dane Brugler's scouting guide, he wrote, "Judkins has quick eyes and footwork to react to the blocking geometry, although he often runs like he is starving and must balance his aggressive style with improved patience before attacking the line of scrimmage. His best traits are his play strength and the run toughness to drop his pads, barrel through heavy contact and come out the other side."

In 42 collegiate games, he had 3,785 rushing yards, 45 rushing touchdowns, and 5.1 yards per carry. He's also reeled in 59 catches for 442 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

With training camp starting next month, Judkins is someone fans should keep an eye out for going into the 2025 campaign.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: