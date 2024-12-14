Browns Veteran May Have Played Final Game in Cleveland After Latest News
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns lost two straight to fall to 3-10 for the season and are looking to pull off an improbable upset in Week 15 against the 12-1 Chiefs. More important than the results on the field for the Browns, however, will be player development and roster evaluation. The Browns will be more concerned about who to retain and let go in the offseason based on individual performances down the stretch.
One Browns veteran may have worn out his welcome in Cleveland. The Browns elevated kicker Riley Patterson to the active roster for Sunday's game, putting Dustin Hopkins' future with the organization in jeopardy. Hopkins being benched this close to the end of the season doesn't bode well for his Browns career going forward. If Patterson is accurate with his kicks on Sunday, it could mean that Hopkins may have already played his final game in Cleveland.
Browns News: K Dustin Hopkins Benched Ahead of Week 15
This is a disappointing development for Hopkins, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Browns in the 2024 offseason. The 34-year-old specialist was one of the most accurate kickers in the league last year, converting 33 out of his 36 field goal attempts and going 24/26 on extra points.
This season has been a complete disaster for Hopkins. After missing six of his last nine field goal attempts, the former Commander is now down to 16/25 for the season. No kicker has missed more field goals than Hopkins this season. His 64% accuracy rate is the worst in the league among kickers who played at least ten games.
Unfortunately for Hopkins, this is the life in the NFL. One year, you can be the best in your position, and next year, you could be out of a job. Hopkins has done enough in his career to get another chance elsewhere, but his time in Cleveland may be over.