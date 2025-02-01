Browns Veteran Reacts to "Exciting" Pro Bowl Nomination
Super Bowl 59 is at the forefront of most football fans' minds, but that isn't the only big upcoming game on the NFL's schedule. Sunday marks the 2025 Pro Bowl, pitting some of the AFC and NFC's best players against each other for offseason bragging rights.
The Browns will have a notable presence in Orlando this weekend. Standouts Jerry Jeudy, Myles Garrett, and Denzel Ward were named AFC Pro Bowlers at the beginning of January before perennial participant Joel Bitonio joined the mix earlier this week.
Browns News: Denzel Ward Reacts to Pro Bowl Nomination
Just hours before this year's Pro Bowl began, Ward spoke to LA Sports Report's John Robinson IV about how excited he is to participate in the annual event again.
"It's exciting, it's fun being (in the Pro Bowl)," Ward said. "Got the whole family out here... Being all around this other great talent."
Playing in the Pro Bowl is nothing new for Ward, whose latest nomination was the fourth of his seven-year career. The former Ohio State Buckeye continued to solidify himself as one of the NFL's best CBs in 2024, leading the league with 19 broken-up passes while adding 41 solo tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.
If that isn't impressive enough, Pro Football Focus reveals that opposing quarterbacks only had an 86.3 passer rating when targeting the 27-year-old ballhawk, which would've ranked 27th among 55 QBs last season.
Ward credits his ability to be consistent each season as the main reason why he continues making Pro Bowl rosters.
"Just trying to be the best in the game and best in the world. That's always been the goal," Ward said. "It's what I strive to. All the blessings and the goals, they come about like this... I'm just grateful to be here."
Browns fans can watch Ward and the rest of the AFC roster collide with their NFC counterparts when the 2025 Pro Bowl airs tomorrow on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET.