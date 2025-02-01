Only One Former Brown Will Be Playing in the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
By Cem Yolbulan
While the Cleveland Browns began their offseason weeks ago, there are still two teams in it to win the Lombardi Trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in the Super Bowl LIX on February 9.
On the field, there will be one familiar face for Browns fans. Former Browns running back Kareem Hunt will suit up for the Chiefs and have a huge role offensively.
After spending five seasons in Cleveland, Hunt returned to the Chiefs this season following Isiah Pacheco's injury. As the season progressed, Hunt became the most reliable rusher in Kansas City. He finished the season with 728 yards -his most since 2020- and seven touchdowns in 13 games. Against the Bills, he had a massive performance, running for 64 yards and a touchdown. He is on a hot streak, scoring a touchdown in each of his last four games.
Kareem Hunt is the Only Former Brown in the Super Bowl LIX
This will be Hunt's first Super Bowl in his fourth postseason appearance. He played three playoff games during his time in Cleveland, scoring a TD in each game. As he is looking to hoist his first Lombardi Trophy, Hunt will be an important cog in the seemingly unstoppable Chiefs offense.
Improbably enough, Hunt will be the only former Browns player playing in the Super Bowl. The Commanders, who lost in the NFC championship game, had Jeff Driskel, Sheldon Day, Quinton Jefferson, Austin Seibert, and Zane Gonzalez, on their roster. The Bills, who lost to the Chiefs in the AFC title game, had Amari Cooper. The Eagles, however, don't have any former Browns on their team.