Browns Veteran on the Trade Block on Draft Day (Again)

One year ago, 2024 NFL Draft speculation had an underwhelming Cleveland Browns defender being traded. A full year later, it's more of the same.

Adam Schefter has even teased it this time, though, so the idea is feeling a lot more feasible ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft (even if it's a year too late). And it's still a move that makes too much sense to ignore.

The Browns should not let the 2025 NFL Draft wrap up without having traded cornerback Greg Newsome.

Why the Browns Need to Trade Greg Newsome

A 2021 first-round pick by the Browns, Newsome is heading into the final year of his contract (playing on the fifth-year option from his rookie deal). Whether he's moved now or not, his future is not in Cleveland, so the team should get what they can in return.

Newsome was already on thin ice last offseason after having a disappointing first three years of his career, but his play tanked in year four. PFF gave him a brutal overall grade of 52.2, which ranked just 177th among 222 qualifying cornerbacks. He gave up an absolutely absurd 120.7 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

It was the worst season of Newsome's career by a big margin, and it was one of the worst seasons for any cornerback in the NFL.

Unfortunately, that makes this a "sell-low" situation. If the Browns moved on from Newsome last year, they could have received a lot more on the trade market. But even still, at this point, anything is better than nothing.

Newsome doesn't project to make a real impact in the secondary in 2025, and even if the Browns aren't all-in on a rebuild, there's no reason to have him blocking a younger player like Cam Mitchell (or an incoming rookie) from getting a chance to prove themselves.

Newsome's contract makes it especially appealing to trade him. Cutting him if he loses a training camp battle would put $13 million in dead money on the Browns' books. But trading him leaves no dead money, meaning $13 million in cap savings.

