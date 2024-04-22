Greg Newsome Trade Shakes Up Final Browns 7-Round Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns trade their former 1st-round pick in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Despite not having first-round picks for the last couple of years, the Cleveland Browns have managed to build something pretty special. For a team that suffered as manhy major injuries as the Browns did last year, the fact that they were able to still win 11 games and reach the playoffs is nothing short of astounding.
Cleveland has been opportunistic in free agency and in making trades, but they've also already got some franchise cornerstones from previous draft classes. Considering how well this group is playing, the clock is ticking for GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, who need a good draft class in 2024 to help this team capitalize on the window it's in.
Let's see what the Browns could do in the 2024 NFL Draft, including trading away former first-round pick Greg Newsome...
1. 54th overall: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
Even though the Browns have done a lot to really upgrade their defensive front and pass rush for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the value in the second round might be along the defensive line once again. And here, the Browns get to stay local with Michael Hall Jr., a pass-rushing interior defensive lineman who has elite athletic traits and quickness.
Jim Schwartz wants to bring pass rush in waves, and he wants to be able to align his defensive linemen in ways that give other teams matchup fits. Michael Hall Jr. is someone who can line up all over the formation and be extremely effective even on limited snaps as a rookie.
This would be a home run pick in the middle of the second round for Cleveland.