Cleveland Browns' 5 Biggest Needs in 2024 NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns need upgrades in key positions despite not having a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns' picks are set for the 2024 NFL Draft, and while they don't have a first-round selection because of the Deshaun Watson trade, they have eight picks that they will try to make the most of.
Despite being limited in draft capital and resources, general manager Andrew Berry managed to build one of the best and deepest rosters in the league.
The season may have ended in disappointment for Browns fans, but given the amount of injuries the team suffered, an 11-6 record was a massive success. Cleveland will now try to build upon that success to make a deep postseason run next year.
As it is for every team, the draft will be one of the primary ways to do that. These are the Browns' biggest needs to address in the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Wide Receiver
The Browns need more playmaking in their receiving corps. An impact receiver with speed and verticality to give Deshaun Watson another high-level option would do wonders for Cleveland's offense.
Amari Cooper and David Njoku will likely continue as the primary targets for the team going forward, but a reliable option opposite of Cooper makes a lot of sense, especially considering how Berry was able to find success in middle-round picks in recent drafts. Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky or Xavier Worthy from Texas could be solid options.
2. Offensive Tackle
The Browns are in a difficult financial spot and may not be able to retain some of their key players hitting free agency this offseason. One of these players is offensive tackle Geron Christian.
Even if Christian were to stay, Cleveland needs more help there due to the disappointing season Jedrick Wills had at left tackle. It could be the position that Cleveland fills first with their second-round pick.
3. Defensive Tackle
Shelby Harris might be another player that might be hard to retain for the Browns in the offseason. Jordan Elliott and Maurice Hurst are also unrestricted free agents, while Dalvin Tomlinson is getting up there in age. The Browns will need to find a replacement for him in the defensive line.
A lineman who could make plays and rush could be a valuable addition to the Browns rotation.
4. EDGE
Despite dealing with various injuries all year, the Browns had an impressive defense all season. The addition of Za'Darius Smith certainly panned out but not only is he 31 years old, but he is also an unrestricted free agent.
Smith had the second-most sacks on the team after Myles Garrett and the Browns might need to replace his production going forward. Targeting a player who can play opposite Garrett makes sense.
5. Safety
Before the collapse against the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns' secondary looked as good as any in the NFL. So, it may not be considered one of the priorities of the offseason. Injuries depleted the safety rotation all season and Rodney McLeod is hitting free agency, creating a need for more depth.
Considering the fact that Cleveland upgraded almost every single position in their defensive unit over the last year, it might be time to strengthen their backline.